A 23-year-old protester shot by a police officer during a citywide strike in the 2019 Hong Kong unrest has been found guilty of three charges, including trying to steal an officer’s handgun. Delivering the verdict on Monday, District Court Judge Adriana Noelle Tse Ching said it was reasonable for the police officer to shoot Patrick Chow Pak-kwan, a former student of a vocational education institute. “[The police officer’s] safety was severely threatened. It is completely reasonable to use his gun [on the accused],” Tse Ching told the court. The incident occurred on November 11, 2019 , about five months into the anti-government movement spawned by a now-abandoned extradition bill that would have allowed for fugitives to be sent to mainland China for trials. Protesters hoped to force the government to accede to their demands on that day by staging a general strike that resulted in extensive traffic chaos. In Sai Wan Ho, Chow was allegedly trying to grab a policeman’s .38 revolver while the officer was grappling with an unidentified protester. He was shot in the abdomen, and later had a kidney and part of his liver removed. The policeman, known only as “officer A” in court who fired three live rounds in total, earlier testified that “his life was at risk” when protesters surrounded him and tried to snatch his handgun. Policeman who shot protester ‘did not deviate from guidelines’ Chow and his secondary school friend, 22-year-old Woo Tsz-kin, were convicted of robbery and wilfully obstructing a police officer on Monday. Chow was also found guilty of an additional count of escape from lawful custody. The case was adjourned to October 10 for mitigation and sentence, with bail removed for the convicted, requiring them to remain in custody. In a Facebook post before the verdict was announced, Chow, a former student of the Hong Kong Institute of Vocational Education (IVE) on Sunday said his feelings were “mixed”, while he had planned for the worst and prepared for the best. “I can only hope my body will be able to cope with the unpleasant situations in the future,” he wrote. In previous posts over the past few months, Chow said he suffered conditions such as rapid weight loss, wound pain, loss of appetite, and he had received hospital treatment last month.