Freelance TV journalist Bao Choy Yuk-ling, who has appealed against her conviction for a breach of the Road Traffic Ordinance in connection with a report, speaks to the press outside the High Court. Photo: Brian Wong
Freelance TV journalist Bao Choy Yuk-ling, who has appealed against her conviction for a breach of the Road Traffic Ordinance in connection with a report, speaks to the press outside the High Court. Photo: Brian Wong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Appeal judge says journalist convicted of using vehicle registry details for report may have made ‘honest mistake’

  • Journalist may have believed she had legal right to use personal information on public government registry for TV report, judge says
  • High Court reserves judgment in case of TV journalist Bao Choy Yuk-ling for three months

Brian Wong

Updated: 6:22pm, 29 Aug, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Freelance TV journalist Bao Choy Yuk-ling, who has appealed against her conviction for a breach of the Road Traffic Ordinance in connection with a report, speaks to the press outside the High Court. Photo: Brian Wong
Freelance TV journalist Bao Choy Yuk-ling, who has appealed against her conviction for a breach of the Road Traffic Ordinance in connection with a report, speaks to the press outside the High Court. Photo: Brian Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE