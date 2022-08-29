Freelance TV journalist Bao Choy Yuk-ling, who has appealed against her conviction for a breach of the Road Traffic Ordinance in connection with a report, speaks to the press outside the High Court. Photo: Brian Wong
Appeal judge says journalist convicted of using vehicle registry details for report may have made ‘honest mistake’
- Journalist may have believed she had legal right to use personal information on public government registry for TV report, judge says
- High Court reserves judgment in case of TV journalist Bao Choy Yuk-ling for three months
