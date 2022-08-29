A victim of a job scam in South east Asia arrives back in Hong Kong with help from the Immigration Department. Photo: Handout.
Hong Kong man snared twice by job scams in Thailand and trafficked to Myanmar, lawmaker reveals
- Danger signal huge salaries not always used for job scams overseas, Hong Kong lawmaker warns
- Man in his 30s flees fake Thai casino job, but ends up trafficked to Myanmar after he applies for low-paid clerical role
A victim of a job scam in South east Asia arrives back in Hong Kong with help from the Immigration Department. Photo: Handout.