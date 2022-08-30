Officers gather at the Next Digital building in Tseung Kwan O last year. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong national security law: jailed media tycoon Jimmy Lai loses legal bid to block police access to journalistic material seized from Apple Daily offices
- High Court judge hand-picked by city leader to oversee such cases rules that the force is entitled to seize what would have been considered privileged material under common law
- Lai, 74, had sought to challenge the move after a high-profile police raid in August 2020
Officers gather at the Next Digital building in Tseung Kwan O last year. Photo: Winson Wong