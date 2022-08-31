About 80 luxury watches were stolen from a shop in Hong Kong’s Causeway Bay shopping district at lunchtime on Wednesday, sparking a police manhunt for a gang of robbers. According to the force, four perpetrators with one of them carrying what appeared to be a handgun made off with the valuables from Tse’s Collection, a ground-floor shop at the junction of Lockhart Road and Canal Road East, soon after 1pm. A source said four men rushed into the shop and threatened staff with what appeared to be a handgun. One of the robbers was carrying a pistol-like object and the other man was carrying a knife, he said. “They stuffed about 80 watches into a black bag before running out of the shop and then fleeing in a black getaway car,” the source said. Police said no shots were fired during the hold-up and no casualties were reported. No arrests were made. A police spokesman said officers were trying to establish the value of the stolen watches. According to the force, officers were still searching for the getaway car and the robbers. In the first six months of this year, police handled 41 robberies across the city, down nearly 39 per cent from 67 cases in the same period last year. Police said 27 of the 41 cases were solved and the detection rate was 66 per cent.