A new booklet designed by police to help schoolchildren avoid being drawn into a world of crime and to assist parents and teachers to spot warning signs. Photo: Edmond So
A new booklet designed by police to help schoolchildren avoid being drawn into a world of crime and to assist parents and teachers to spot warning signs. Photo: Edmond So
Crime in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong police step up crackdown on youth crime after commissioner says rise in social media use during Covid pandemic helped fuel problem

  • Campaign to highlight online job scams, illegal debt collection, serious drugs offences, online dating traps and nude chat blackmail
  • Police’s public relations wing to distribute 20,000 anti-crime booklets to more than 490 schools and sponsoring bodies

Salina Li
Salina Li

Updated: 7:00am, 1 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A new booklet designed by police to help schoolchildren avoid being drawn into a world of crime and to assist parents and teachers to spot warning signs. Photo: Edmond So
A new booklet designed by police to help schoolchildren avoid being drawn into a world of crime and to assist parents and teachers to spot warning signs. Photo: Edmond So
READ FULL ARTICLE