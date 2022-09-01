A new booklet designed by police to help schoolchildren avoid being drawn into a world of crime and to assist parents and teachers to spot warning signs. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong police step up crackdown on youth crime after commissioner says rise in social media use during Covid pandemic helped fuel problem
- Campaign to highlight online job scams, illegal debt collection, serious drugs offences, online dating traps and nude chat blackmail
- Police’s public relations wing to distribute 20,000 anti-crime booklets to more than 490 schools and sponsoring bodies
