Hong Kong police display weapons and evidence they seized during on an operation codenamed “Speedflow”. Photo: Hong Kong Police
Suspected Hong Kong triad gang members arrested for extorting money from decorating businesses working at new housing estates
- Two suspected senior members and enforcers of Sun Yee On triad group among 16 arrested by police
- Businesses were ordered to pay HK$100,000 to HK$200,000 for ‘protection’
Hong Kong police display weapons and evidence they seized during on an operation codenamed “Speedflow”. Photo: Hong Kong Police