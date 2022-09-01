Hong Kong police display weapons and evidence they seized during on an operation codenamed “Speedflow”. Photo: Hong Kong Police
Hong Kong police display weapons and evidence they seized during on an operation codenamed “Speedflow”. Photo: Hong Kong Police
Crime in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Suspected Hong Kong triad gang members arrested for extorting money from decorating businesses working at new housing estates

  • Two suspected senior members and enforcers of Sun Yee On triad group among 16 arrested by police
  • Businesses were ordered to pay HK$100,000 to HK$200,000 for ‘protection’

Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 7:14pm, 1 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong police display weapons and evidence they seized during on an operation codenamed “Speedflow”. Photo: Hong Kong Police
Hong Kong police display weapons and evidence they seized during on an operation codenamed “Speedflow”. Photo: Hong Kong Police
READ FULL ARTICLE