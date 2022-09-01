An online radio host who admitted conspiracy to commit sedition is to face sentence on Friday. Photo: Jelly Tse.
Internet radio host to face sentence on Friday after admitting incitement to revolt against Beijing and Hong Kong government
- YouTube radio host admits conspiracy to commit sedition after he used shows to ask West to hit Hong Kong politicians with more sanctions
- District Court hears broadcaster Edmund Wan called for Hong Kong independence and resistance against Chinese Communist Party
