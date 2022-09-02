The 30th anniversary commemoration of the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown on pro-democracy campaigners, held in Victoria Park, Causeway Bay. Photo: Sam Tsang.
Tiananmen Square vigil group in Hong Kong ‘cared about China’, former organiser tells court
- Tiananmen Square crackdown vigil organiser tells court group supported democracy for mainland China through non-violent means
- Chow Hang-tung, an organiser of the annual Tiananmen Square crackdown vigil, denies subversion charge
