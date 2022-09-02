Sergeant Wesley Leung was slashed in the neck by a student using a box cutter during an anti-government protest in 2019. Photo: TVB News
Hong Kong protests: police officer whose neck was slashed with box cutter in 2019 by school pupil begins court action for compensation
- The 3.5cm cut severed a vein and nerve in Sergeant Wesley Leung’s neck, causing vocal cord paralysis and other injuries
- Hui Tim-lik, now 21, was sentenced to 7 years 9 months in prison and has 14 days to respond to the writ
