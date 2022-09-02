Sergeant Wesley Leung was slashed in the neck by a student using a box cutter during an anti-government protest in 2019. Photo: TVB News
Hong Kong courts
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong protests: police officer whose neck was slashed with box cutter in 2019 by school pupil begins court action for compensation

  • The 3.5cm cut severed a vein and nerve in Sergeant Wesley Leung’s neck, causing vocal cord paralysis and other injuries
  • Hui Tim-lik, now 21, was sentenced to 7 years 9 months in prison and has 14 days to respond to the writ

Jess Ma
Jess Ma

Updated: 10:10pm, 2 Sep, 2022

