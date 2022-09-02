Police have warned that young residents are being targeted by scams involving naked-chat blackmail. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong police report more than 700 ‘naked-chat blackmail’ cases during first half of this year
- Police warn young residents are being increasingly targeted by such scams, with more than 65 per cent of victims aged 30 and below
- Local and mainland authorities cooperate to bring down syndicate suspected of extorting victims with personal data
