A Facebook photo of a woman being escorted into an ambulance at the scene of the incident early on Saturday morning.
Murder probe sparked after distraught Hong Kong mother ‘calls officers over 5-year-old son’s death, threatens suicide’ when authorities arrive
- Firefighters intercepted the emotional woman in Sham Shui Po in the early hours of Saturday, preventing her from jumping off building
- Boy, five, found unconscious in home and later declared dead in hospital
