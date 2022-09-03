A Facebook photo of a woman being escorted into an ambulance at the scene of the incident early on Saturday morning.
A Facebook photo of a woman being escorted into an ambulance at the scene of the incident early on Saturday morning.
Crime in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Murder probe sparked after distraught Hong Kong mother ‘calls officers over 5-year-old son’s death, threatens suicide’ when authorities arrive

  • Firefighters intercepted the emotional woman in Sham Shui Po in the early hours of Saturday, preventing her from jumping off building
  • Boy, five, found unconscious in home and later declared dead in hospital

Chris Lau
Chris Lau

Updated: 11:43am, 3 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A Facebook photo of a woman being escorted into an ambulance at the scene of the incident early on Saturday morning.
A Facebook photo of a woman being escorted into an ambulance at the scene of the incident early on Saturday morning.
READ FULL ARTICLE