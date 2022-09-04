A photo from Facebook shows authorities gathering at the scene in the early hours of Saturday in Sham Shui Po.
Crime in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Aunt arrested in Hong Kong on suspicion of neglect after boy, 5, dies and pregnant mother detained following suicide bid

  • Education authorities express deep concern and are following up with victim’s school
  • Case on Saturday had shocked city, with authorities finding the boy covered in abrasions and bruises

Sammy Heung

Updated: 11:47am, 4 Sep, 2022

