A photo from Facebook shows authorities gathering at the scene in the early hours of Saturday in Sham Shui Po.
Aunt arrested in Hong Kong on suspicion of neglect after boy, 5, dies and pregnant mother detained following suicide bid
- Education authorities express deep concern and are following up with victim’s school
- Case on Saturday had shocked city, with authorities finding the boy covered in abrasions and bruises
