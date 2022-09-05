The pregnant mother of a five-year-old boy found dead with bruises all over his body has been remanded in a psychiatric facility in Hong Kong after appearing in court to face a murder charge. Police escorted Lai Shing-tai, 33, to West Kowloon Court for allegedly killing her son Lai Yat-ming in a subdivided flat in Sham Shui Po. Magistrate Peter Yu Chun-cheung adjourned the case until late November, with more time needed for the police investigation. The mother will remain detained. The aunt of the victim was also arrested on suspicion of child neglect. Hong Kong mum charged with murder, aunt arrested after boy dies A court prosecutor said the boy was already unconscious by the time police arrived at the mother’s home just after midnight on Friday. She was sent for psychiatric assessment after threatening to jump off a building. The boy was later certified dead in hospital. A government psychiatrist suggested it was appropriate to send the pregnant single mother to inpatient care at Siu Lam Psychiatric Centre, the court heard. Child abuse review calls for more surprise checks at Hong Kong care centres A duty lawyer representing the accused said the two siblings of the deceased had been placed in the care of the Social Welfare Department. Lai will return to the same court on November 28. She can apply for bail before a High Court judge. Mother arrested on suspicion of murdering 5-year-old boy in Hong Kong The boy struggled with developmental delays, which might have led to temper issues, according to police. Amid coronavirus-related class suspensions earlier this year, he stopped going to school and was often absent from virtual classes arranged by teachers. Over the weekend, concern groups and experts called on authorities to work closer with social workers and educators to provide more support for families struggling with parenting, emotional, financial and housing difficulties. They also urged the government to speed up proposed legislation to punish those who failed to report suspected child abuse.