The suspects, five boys and four girls between 13 and 16 years old, were rounded up in a series of raids on Saturday and Sunday. Photo: Jelly Tse
Hong Kong police arrest 9 secondary school students for allegedly assaulting a 14-year-old over trivial dispute
- One of the boys, 14, claimed to be a triad member while another is accused of stealing HK$70 from the victim
- There are more serious drug offences involving youngsters, and those arrested for juvenile crime are also getting younger, police say
