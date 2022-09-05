A Facebook photo of the police display of the stash of weapons found in the suspect’s home in March.
Hong Kong national security law: martial arts coach charged with inciting subversion over alleged role in pro-independence group that taught weapons use
- Denis Wong, 59, initially faced a colonial-era sedition charge after a raid on his home also found an arsenal of weapons, including swords and crossbows
- Prosecutors applied to upgrade the charge to one under the security law at the District Court, with a heavier sentence of up to seven years in jail
