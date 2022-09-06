Hong Kong Customs seized about 6 tonnes of suspected red sandalwood at Kwai Chung Container Terminals. Photo: SCMP
Hong Kong customs seizes 6 tonnes of protected wood during routine sea cargo inspection
- Container was bound from the Middle East to Taiwan via Hong Kong, customs department says
- Haul of suspected red sandalwood, which is endangered, has estimated value of HK$4.1 million
Hong Kong Customs seized about 6 tonnes of suspected red sandalwood at Kwai Chung Container Terminals. Photo: SCMP