Hui Chi-kit faces charges relating to his role as the administrator of the “engineernoextradition” channel on Telegram. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong protests: Telegram channel administrator pleads guilty to inciting violence
- Hui Chi-kit, 30, faces charges relating to his role as administrator of ‘engineernoextradition’ channel between July 2019 and May 2020
- Messages in the channel included posts teaching protesters how to use ‘fire magic’, referring to petrol bombs
Hui Chi-kit faces charges relating to his role as the administrator of the “engineernoextradition” channel on Telegram. Photo: Shutterstock