Five speech therapists behind a series of children’s books containing provocative depictions of mainland China were convicted on Wednesday of producing and distributing seditious publications under Hong Kong’s colonial-era sedition law. A District Court judge approved by the city’s leader to adjudicate national security cases upheld the constitutionality of the 1938 law, dismissing the defence’s assertion that it contravened freedom of speech and expression as enshrined in the Basic Law, the city’s mini-constitution, and the Hong Kong Bill of Rights. The defendants face up to two years in jail, although they have been remanded in custody on national security grounds for over a year. The five, convicted of a joint count of “conspiracy to print, publish, distribute, display and/or reproduce seditious publications”, are former executive members of the defunct General Union of Hong Kong Speech Therapists. They are chairwoman Lorie Lai Man-ling, 25, deputy chairwoman Melody Yeung Yat-yee, 27, secretary Sidney Ng Hau-yi, 28, treasurer Samuel Chan Yuen-sum, 25, and committee member Marco Fong Tsz-ho, 26. Hong Kong speech therapists charged over allegedly seditious books, denied bail The five stood accused of publishing three picture books with a view to undermining national security with its portrayal of Beijing as a “cold-blooded, totalitarian and ruthless” regime. Published between June 2020 and March 2021, the book series focuses on the struggles between a village of sheep and a group of intruding wolves. Prosecutors said the five, from producing the books and organising study groups to advocating their political stance at street booths and during media interviews, had been persistent in vilifying Beijing and the local government using offensive analogies.