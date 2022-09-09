Crowds hold up their candles at the June 4 vigil in 2019 in Victoria Park, Causeway Bay. The event has since been banned on public health grounds. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong national security law: former vice-chairwoman of June 4 group fails to block transfer of subversion case to High Court
- Chow Hang-tung from the disbanded Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China is facing joint count with two other former leaders
- Prosecutors submitted that Chow’s status in the group and her advocating for its ‘subversive’ operational goals were sufficient grounds for criminal proceedings
