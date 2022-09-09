The Police Museum’s refurbishment features more than 300 exhibits displaying uniforms, armbands and emblems. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong Police Museum to reopen next Thursday following 2½ years of refurbishment
- New experiences involving artificial intelligence and more than 300 exhibits featured in renovation
- Highlights include animation called force’s century-old map, which shows 85 major historical events
