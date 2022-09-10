The Department of Health raided a pharmacy where a Chinese medicine practitioner works after finding medication he allegedly prescribed contained a Western drug. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong health authorities raid pharmacy after receiving report of poisoned boy

  • Child develops swelling of the face and body after allegedly consuming tablets prescribed by traditional Chinese medicine practitioner to treat his eczema
  • Department of Health discovers pills contain Western drug dexamethasone

Laura Westbrook

Updated: 11:52pm, 10 Sep, 2022

The Department of Health raided a pharmacy where a Chinese medicine practitioner works after finding medication he allegedly prescribed contained a Western drug. Photo: Handout
