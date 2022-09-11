About 60 to 70 per cent of prisoners convicted of protest-related charges have expressed remorse for taking part in the 2019 social unrest, according to the security chief. Photo: Dickson Lee
About 60 to 70 per cent of prisoners convicted of protest-related charges have expressed remorse for taking part in the 2019 social unrest, according to the security chief. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

More than half of Hong Kong protesters convicted over roles in anti-government demonstrations have ‘deep remorse’, security chief says

  • ‘They feel that they have been used by others to break the law,’ Secretary for Security Chris Tang says
  • Some prisoners were asked to learn Chinese history and were encouraged to work in Greater Bay Area upon release, he added

William Yiu

Updated: 6:33pm, 11 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
About 60 to 70 per cent of prisoners convicted of protest-related charges have expressed remorse for taking part in the 2019 social unrest, according to the security chief. Photo: Dickson Lee
About 60 to 70 per cent of prisoners convicted of protest-related charges have expressed remorse for taking part in the 2019 social unrest, according to the security chief. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE