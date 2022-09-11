Frozen Wagyu beef worth HK$2 million has been seized by Hong Kong customs officers. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong customs seizes frozen Wagyu beef worth HK$2 million that appeared to be headed to mainland China to meet Mid-Autumn Festival demand
- Raid came after officers spotted men loading goods from a van onto two speedboats in Sai Kung
- They found frozen Wagyu in vehicle and inside foam boxes abandoned along seashore
