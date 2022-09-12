Among the seven vehicles seized on Monday morning near Deep Water Bay were six luxury sports cars. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong police arrest 8, seize 6 luxury sports cars for alleged illegal racing near Deep Water Bay
- Two Lamborghinis, two Ferraris, a McLaren and a Lotus were among the vehicles impounded on Monday morning
- The cars, going at high speed on Wong Chuk Hang Road at 7am, could have illegal modifications that violate the law
