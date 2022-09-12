Among the seven vehicles seized on Monday morning near Deep Water Bay were six luxury sports cars. Photo: Handout
Among the seven vehicles seized on Monday morning near Deep Water Bay were six luxury sports cars. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong police
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong police arrest 8, seize 6 luxury sports cars for alleged illegal racing near Deep Water Bay

  • Two Lamborghinis, two Ferraris, a McLaren and a Lotus were among the vehicles impounded on Monday morning
  • The cars, going at high speed on Wong Chuk Hang Road at 7am, could have illegal modifications that violate the law

Oscar Liu
Oscar Liu

Updated: 7:32pm, 12 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Among the seven vehicles seized on Monday morning near Deep Water Bay were six luxury sports cars. Photo: Handout
Among the seven vehicles seized on Monday morning near Deep Water Bay were six luxury sports cars. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE