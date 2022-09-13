Part of the La Vetta estate in Kau To Shan, where a raid on a house netted HK$9 million worth of luxury watches and jewellery. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Masked burglar steals HK$9 million worth of watches and jewellery from luxury Hong Kong home
- Thief who netted millions of dollars’ worth of watches and jewellery ran out of house after he was spotted
- Police hunt balaclava-wearing burglar after he targets luxury house in Kau To Shan, Sha Tin
Part of the La Vetta estate in Kau To Shan, where a raid on a house netted HK$9 million worth of luxury watches and jewellery. Photo: Jonathan Wong