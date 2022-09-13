Hong Kong police have carried out more raids in connection with its investigation into the accident at Mirror’s concert. Photo: Felix Wong
Crime in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Mirror accident: Hong Kong police raid offices, warehouses in search of plans for lifting equipment used to move screen

  • Police raid offices and warehouses belonging to main contractor and subcontractor
  • Crime-squad officers want to find documents and graphic plans related to equipment that lifted, lowered and rotated screen

Clifford Lo
Updated: 7:04pm, 13 Sep, 2022

