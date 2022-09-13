Hong Kong police have carried out more raids in connection with its investigation into the accident at Mirror’s concert. Photo: Felix Wong
Mirror accident: Hong Kong police raid offices, warehouses in search of plans for lifting equipment used to move screen
- Police raid offices and warehouses belonging to main contractor and subcontractor
- Crime-squad officers want to find documents and graphic plans related to equipment that lifted, lowered and rotated screen
Hong Kong police have carried out more raids in connection with its investigation into the accident at Mirror’s concert. Photo: Felix Wong