A photo showing passers-by at the scene of the accident outside a mall was shared on social media. Photo: Facebook
A photo showing passers-by at the scene of the accident outside a mall was shared on social media. Photo: Facebook
Accidents and personal safety in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

9 hurt in vehicle pile-up involving double-decker bus and 3 trucks in northern Hong Kong

  • Eight bus passengers and driver of one of the trucks in Tuen Mun crash hurt, all with mostly minor injuries
  • Accident follows earlier one at dawn between two trucks, with firefighters having to free one of the trapped drivers

Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 1:22pm, 14 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A photo showing passers-by at the scene of the accident outside a mall was shared on social media. Photo: Facebook
A photo showing passers-by at the scene of the accident outside a mall was shared on social media. Photo: Facebook
READ FULL ARTICLE