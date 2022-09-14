A photo showing passers-by at the scene of the accident outside a mall was shared on social media. Photo: Facebook
9 hurt in vehicle pile-up involving double-decker bus and 3 trucks in northern Hong Kong
- Eight bus passengers and driver of one of the trucks in Tuen Mun crash hurt, all with mostly minor injuries
- Accident follows earlier one at dawn between two trucks, with firefighters having to free one of the trapped drivers
