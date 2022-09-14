A government helicopter in action. A similar type has been deployed on Wednesday as part of a search mission to track down two suspects at sea. Photo: Nora Tam
Search under way in Hong Kong for 2 suspected smugglers who jumped into sea after high-speed marine chase
- Authorities launch air-and-sea search for two men after intercepting their boat in city’s southeastern waters, but another vessel managed to flee scene
- Suspects tried to throw authorities off course by flinging over 10 boxes of smuggled goods overboard during dramatic chase, according to source
A government helicopter in action. A similar type has been deployed on Wednesday as part of a search mission to track down two suspects at sea. Photo: Nora Tam