A government helicopter in action. A similar type has been deployed on Wednesday as part of a search mission to track down two suspects at sea. Photo: Nora Tam
Crime in Hong Kong
Search under way in Hong Kong for 2 suspected smugglers who jumped into sea after high-speed marine chase

  • Authorities launch air-and-sea search for two men after intercepting their boat in city’s southeastern waters, but another vessel managed to flee scene
  • Suspects tried to throw authorities off course by flinging over 10 boxes of smuggled goods overboard during dramatic chase, according to source

Clifford Lo
Updated: 4:41pm, 14 Sep, 2022

