Hong Kong Police and anti-government protesters clash in Tsuen Wan on August 25, 2019. Photo: Sam Tsang.
Hong Kong protests: social worker cleared of obstructing police officer to face retrial, High Court rules
- Magistrate erred in trial of social worker cleared of police obstruction and failure to show ID at 2019 anti-government protest, judge rules
- Appeal judge says lower court failed to take all the circumstances into account when not guilty verdicts delivered
