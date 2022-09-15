Police teams in Ta Kwu Ling search for the body of a man believed to have been kidnapped and killed. Photo: Jelly Tse
Hong Kong police scour hillside and dig for body of man believed to have been ‘kidnapped, killed and buried’
- Police mount search for middle-aged man near Ping Yeung Village in Ta Kwu Ling, with two suspects arrested in connection with case, according to source
- Two other kidnappings occurred in the city last November and December
