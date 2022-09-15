Hong Kong Customs and Excise displays bales of cotton linter used to conceal 16.5 kg of cocaine found in seaborne container. Photo: Jelly Tse
Hong Kong Customs and Excise displays bales of cotton linter used to conceal 16.5 kg of cocaine found in seaborne container. Photo: Jelly Tse
Crime in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong customs seizes cocaine worth HK$14 million and arrests 3 men after inspecting seaborne container

  • Manhunt under way for director of local trading company listed as recipient of shipment
  • Container singled out after X-ray detects suspicious objects

Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 3:26pm, 15 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong Customs and Excise displays bales of cotton linter used to conceal 16.5 kg of cocaine found in seaborne container. Photo: Jelly Tse
Hong Kong Customs and Excise displays bales of cotton linter used to conceal 16.5 kg of cocaine found in seaborne container. Photo: Jelly Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE