Hong Kong Customs and Excise displays bales of cotton linter used to conceal 16.5 kg of cocaine found in seaborne container. Photo: Jelly Tse
Hong Kong customs seizes cocaine worth HK$14 million and arrests 3 men after inspecting seaborne container
- Manhunt under way for director of local trading company listed as recipient of shipment
- Container singled out after X-ray detects suspicious objects
