A man was jailed for four months on Thursday after he admitted sharing seditious posts on social media site Telegram. Photo: Fabian Sommer/dpa
A man was jailed for four months on Thursday after he admitted sharing seditious posts on social media site Telegram. Photo: Fabian Sommer/dpa
Hong Kong courts
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Jobless man jailed for sedition after sharing social media posts that attacked Beijing and Hong Kong government

  • Man, 53, jailed for four months after he admits sharing seditious social media posts on Telegram channel
  • Court hears posts attacked Beijing and the Hong Kong government or called for city’s independence

Brian Wong

Updated: 7:50pm, 15 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A man was jailed for four months on Thursday after he admitted sharing seditious posts on social media site Telegram. Photo: Fabian Sommer/dpa
A man was jailed for four months on Thursday after he admitted sharing seditious posts on social media site Telegram. Photo: Fabian Sommer/dpa
READ FULL ARTICLE