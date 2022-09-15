A man was jailed for four months on Thursday after he admitted sharing seditious posts on social media site Telegram. Photo: Fabian Sommer/dpa
Jobless man jailed for sedition after sharing social media posts that attacked Beijing and Hong Kong government
- Man, 53, jailed for four months after he admits sharing seditious social media posts on Telegram channel
- Court hears posts attacked Beijing and the Hong Kong government or called for city’s independence
