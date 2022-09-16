Chief Executive John Lee warns the public to be on the alert for online scams after his image and fake quotes were used to promote suspicious cryptocurrency site. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong chief executive warns public to beware after his image and fake interview used to entice people to suspicious online cryptocurrency site
- Chief Executive John Lee says he has reported suspicious online cryptocurrency platform to police for further action
- Lee latest in series of politicians whose names have been used in scam adverts online
Chief Executive John Lee warns the public to be on the alert for online scams after his image and fake quotes were used to promote suspicious cryptocurrency site. Photo: Shutterstock