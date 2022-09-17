Founders of new trade unions will be required to sign a declaration pledging they will not threaten national security. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong’s labour chief defends rule requiring new trade unions to sign declaration pledging not to threaten national security

  • Secretary for Labour and Welfare Chris Sun says it is the government’s responsibility to monitor such matters
  • Rule will apply to unions which have not completed registration process before next Monday, according to Sun

William Yiu

Updated: 6:09pm, 17 Sep, 2022

