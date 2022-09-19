Police have upgraded their reporting capabilities to combat a rise in cybercrime. Photo: Oscar Liu
Hong Kong police upgrade reporting system, create new unit to tackle rise in cybercrimes
- New reporting system includes more features to help users share key details on suspects and dubious bank transactions
- Overhaul in response to surge in cybercrimes, with police logging 10,613 incidents between January and June
