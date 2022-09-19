A still from a Commercial Radio clip showing the incident on November 16, 2019. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong protests: security chief throws support behind police’s dismissal of complaint by reporter accusing force of shooting sponge grenade at his back
- Internal investigation concludes actions on November 16, 2019 near Langham Place ‘not unreasonable’
- Security minister Chris Tang, then the police chief, says the findings should be respected and he had at the time reprimanded colleagues involved
A still from a Commercial Radio clip showing the incident on November 16, 2019. Photo: Handout