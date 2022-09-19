A man injured in a knife attack outside a New Territories pub is treated at the scene before being taken to hospital. Photo: Facebook.
Hong Kong police launch manhunt after 4 attacked with knives outside pub
- Police hunt group of 10 after four men slashed in knife attack outside pub in New Territories
- Two brothers among injured in attack; both in hospital and two others suffer slight wounds
