A man injured in a knife attack outside a New Territories pub is treated at the scene before being taken to hospital. Photo: Facebook.
Crime in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong police launch manhunt after 4 attacked with knives outside pub

  • Police hunt group of 10 after four men slashed in knife attack outside pub in New Territories
  • Two brothers among injured in attack; both in hospital and two others suffer slight wounds

Clifford Lo

Updated: 3:16pm, 19 Sep, 2022

