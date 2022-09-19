Ronson Chan, the chairman of the Hong Kong Journalists Association, at Mong Kok Police Station. Photo: Jelly Tse
Leader of Hong Kong journalists’ group charged with obstruction days before flight to UK to take up prestigious Oxford University fellowship

  • Ronson Chan vows to apply for bail on Thursday so he can travel to Oxford University to start fellowship
  • Chan says he would feel ‘ridiculous’ if court case blocked chance to take up place on Oxford programme

Natalie Wong
Updated: 8:38pm, 19 Sep, 2022

