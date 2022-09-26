Retired cardinal Joseph Zen is a trustee of a fund helping protesters facing court cases. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong protests: retired cardinal Joseph Zen and 5 others to stand trial over fund registration, with group also facing national security probe
- Present case could be prelude to more legal troubles for trustees of the now-defunct 612 Humanitarian Relief Fund, with national security investigation under way
- Case postponed to Monday because magistrate had tested positive for Covid-19
Retired cardinal Joseph Zen is a trustee of a fund helping protesters facing court cases. Photo: Edmond So