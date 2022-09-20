Flowers were left for the victims of a shooting at Quarry Bay Park in 2018. The murderer has been charged for attempting to bribe a prison official. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Murderer charged for allegedly attempting to bribe Hong Kong prison official at psychiatric centre
- Woman convicted of killing two relatives and injuring two others in Hong Kong park now faces another charge
- Former bodyguard allegedly offered prison official HK$300,000 to help her stay at psychiatric centre
Flowers were left for the victims of a shooting at Quarry Bay Park in 2018. The murderer has been charged for attempting to bribe a prison official. Photo: Xiaomei Chen