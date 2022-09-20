Clashes break out for a second day between riot police and anti-government protesters at Polytechnic University in Hung Hom on November 18, 2019. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong protests: head of largest opposition party denies taking part in unlawful assembly near PolyU in 2019
- Democratic Party chairman Lo Kin-hei appears in court charged with taking part in an unlawful assembly near Polytechnic University on November 18, 2019
- Politician and nine others, including a primary school teacher and a journalist, arrested after protesters challenged a police cordon
