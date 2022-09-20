People gather to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth outside the British consulate in Admiralty. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong police arrest man for playing protest song near British consulate as mourners pay respects to Queen Elizabeth
- The 43-year-old was arrested for seditious intent for allegedly playing protest song on harmonica while dozens paid tribute to Britain’s late monarch
- Some mourners allegedly sang ‘Glory to Hong Kong’ and shouted slogans popular during the 2019 protests
People gather to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth outside the British consulate in Admiralty. Photo: Edmond So