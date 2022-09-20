People gather to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth outside the British consulate in Admiralty. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong protests
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong police arrest man for playing protest song near British consulate as mourners pay respects to Queen Elizabeth

  • The 43-year-old was arrested for seditious intent for allegedly playing protest song on harmonica while dozens paid tribute to Britain’s late monarch
  • Some mourners allegedly sang ‘Glory to Hong Kong’ and shouted slogans popular during the 2019 protests

Harvey Kong
Harvey Kong and Danny Mok

Updated: 9:58pm, 20 Sep, 2022

