Police have warned of a rise in phone scams, with some swindlers posing as health officials. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong police arrest more than 170 suspects in crackdown on phone scams amid surge in cases
- Suspects connected to 386 cases of telephone deception involving losses totalling HK$750 million, force says
- Numbers of phone scams reported during first seven months of 2022 has risen 62.6 per cent from same period last year
