Three more Hong Kong doctors have been arrested on suspicion of illegally issuing Covid-19 vaccination exemption certificates, bringing the number of those detained over similar crimes this month to five. Police on Thursday morning tracked down the three general practitioners – two men and a woman – in separate raids in Chai Wan, Yuen Long and Tin Shui Wai. Officers also arrested eight patients of a doctor who was on Tuesday night apprehended along with three of his female assistants. The practitioner, 76, was accused of charging undercover officers HK$4,000 (US$510) each for the exemption certificates without proper medical diagnosis. Hong Kong doctor arrested over illegal HK$4,000 Covid jab exemptions The three doctors in Thursday’s arrests were detained on suspicion of making false instruments – an offence punishable by up to 14 years in jail under the Crimes Ordinance. Two of them were picked up in their clinics, while the third, the woman, was escorted from her home to her practice in Tin Shui Wai. Officers separately arrested three men and five women on suspicion of conspiracy to defraud. A law enforcement source said they were patients of the 76-year-old doctor who was taken in on Tuesday night. The doctor was believed to have issued about 200 exemption certificates daily over the past three months. On September 5, Dr Annie Choi Suk-mui, 64, was arrested for allegedly issuing more than 7,000 exemption certificates without proper diagnosis. The latest arrests on Thursday were made less than 24 hours after Chief Secretary Eric Chan Kwok-ki, the city’s No 2 official, condemned any medical workers who put unscrupulous financial gains first, vowing the government would hold such doctors legally liable. He was addressing the arrest of the 76-year-old doctor. “It is a pity that some mercenary medical practitioners place personal interests above that of the whole society,” Chan wrote on social media on Wednesday. Hong Kong doctor arrested on suspicion of issuing bogus Covid-19 jab exemptions The chief secretary also said he had ordered the Security Bureau to track down people who had used fake certificates. “Their abuse of exemption certificates will undoubtedly contribute to the spread of the virus, endanger public health and indirectly hinder society’s recovery,” Chan said. Police looking for Hong Kong doctor suspected of selling jab exemption record Under the vaccine pass scheme, a person who is medically unsuitable for a Covid-19 jab must obtain an exemption certificate issued by a doctor. The Department of Health earlier set out guidelines for private practitioners, listing reasons people would be medically unsuitable for the two vaccines available in Hong Kong, Sinovac and BioNTech. The guidelines state that doctors should make clinical judgments in line with the code of professional conduct and relevant government instructions when deciding if patients qualify for a jab exemption.