Hong Kong television star Lam Ming-lok, whose artist name is Mat Yeung Ming, appears at the High Court in Admiralty. Photo: Jelly Tse
Hong Kong television star Lam Ming-lok, whose artist name is Mat Yeung Ming, appears at the High Court in Admiralty. Photo: Jelly Tse
Hong Kong courts
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong TV star Mat Yeung appeals against 18-day prison sentence for careless driving case arising from car accident

  • Mat Yeung’s lawyer argues there is no evidence he endangered road users by deliberately driving under the influence of alcohol
  • Judge adjourns giving his decision until December 22 and releases actor on HK$100,000 cash bail, on condition he stays in city and does not drive

Brian Wong

Updated: 5:13pm, 22 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong television star Lam Ming-lok, whose artist name is Mat Yeung Ming, appears at the High Court in Admiralty. Photo: Jelly Tse
Hong Kong television star Lam Ming-lok, whose artist name is Mat Yeung Ming, appears at the High Court in Admiralty. Photo: Jelly Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE