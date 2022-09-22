Hong Kong customs will have to check more than 16,000 Mark Six lottery tickets for possible winners at Thursday night’s draw after they were seized along with HK$10 million (US$1.3 million) worth of electronic products being smuggled out of the city on a Macau-bound cargo vessel. Superintendent Raymond Cheng Tak-hei of the Customs and Excise Department said it was the first time such a large amount of lottery tickets – destined to be sold illegally in Macau and mainland China – was seized in a single operation. “The seized tickets are evidence in the smuggling case. If there are winning tickets, we will seek legal advice from the Department of Justice to see how the prize money will be dealt with,” Cheng said. Each ticket contained two Mark Six entries worth HK$20 for Thursday night’s lottery draw, according to the Customs and Excise Department. The superintendent said the lottery tickets were destined for Macau and mainland China, where they would have been sold at a higher price. A box containing the lottery tickets was found in a shipment on board a Macau-bound cargo vessel that was intercepted off Black Point in Tuen Mun during an anti-smuggling operation around 6.30pm on Wednesday. According to the department, the shipment, placed on top of four pallets, was declared to be carrying food. Hong Kong makes biggest sea smuggling bust of year with HK$160 million haul The consignment was selected for inspection after suspicious images appeared after customs officers checked it with a handheld X-ray scanner. The vessel also had other shipments on it. In addition to the box with the tickets, customs officers also seized a large quantity of electronic products such as used mobile phones and tablets. The electronic goods are estimated to be worth HK$10 million. Cheng said smugglers tried to mix contraband products with other shipments in an attempt to avoid detection. New tactics, same game as Hong Kong-mainland meat smugglers resurface Two mainland crew members, aged 37 and 59, were arrested aboard the vessel. They were detained on suspicion of attempting to export unmanifested cargo – an offence punishable by up to seven years in jail and a HK$2 million fine under the Import and Export Ordinance. In the first five months of the year, customs officers confiscated HK$380 million worth of contraband products in 25 sea smuggling operations. There were 42 cases totalling HK$370 million worth of illicit goods seized in the same period last year.