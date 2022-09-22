Hong Kong Journalists Association Chairman Ronson Chan arrives at West Kowloon Magistrate’s Court in Cheung Sha Wan. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Head of journalist group allowed to leave Hong Kong while awaiting trial for obstructing police officer, magistrate rules
- Ronson Chan, chairman of the Hong Kong Journalists Association, given permission to take up prestigious fellowship in Britain
- Magistrate adjourned trial to May and released Chan on HK$20,000 bail, on condition that he report to police about any change of address
