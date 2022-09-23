More than 3.1 tonnes of Wagyu beef worth HK$6.35 million has been seized in two anti-smuggling operations. Photo: Jonathan Wong
More than 3.1 tonnes of Wagyu beef worth HK$6.35 million has been seized in two anti-smuggling operations. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong authorities seize more than 3.1 tonnes of Wagyu beef worth HK$6.35 million in 2 anti-smuggling operations

  • High-end frozen meat headed to mainland China could have been sold for more than HK$11 million, according to law enforcement source
  • Haul intended to meet demand for product on the mainland during National Day holidays, source adds

Clifford Lo
Updated: 7:45pm, 23 Sep, 2022

