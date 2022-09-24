Hong Kong national security police arrest Wong Yat-chin member of now-defunct activist group Student Politicism in 2021. Photo: Felix Wong
Student activists facing subversion charges in Hong Kong plead for leniency, saying they are remorseful and voluntarily ceased acts
- Student Politicism’s leaders appear in District Court for mitigation in their case involving charge of conspiracy to incite subversion
- Convenor’s counsel highlights client’s letter to court apologising for expressing his love for the city in the wrong way
